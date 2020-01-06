John R. (Bobby) Westbrook

Bobby Westbrook, 79, Fall Branch, was originally from Egypt, Mississippi. Bobby passed away at home on January 4, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University. He served the Alabama Education system for twenty-five years. Bobby was a retired Lt. Col. in the United States Army Reserves. He also worked as a counselor with the Veterans Upward Bound Program at ETSU. He was an active member of the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Bobby and Beth owned and operated a choose and cut Christmas tree farm in Fall Branch, TN until 2016. He is survived by his wife, Martha (Beth) Edmonson Westbrook; son-in-law, Tracy Hicks and his two children, son, Douglas Hicks and daughter, Makayla Hicks; stepdaughter, Wendy Clow, her husband, Scott Claw, and Wendy's two children, son, Jake Robison and daughter, Shelby Robison; stepson, Danny Melton, his wife, Amy Melton and their two children, son, Isaac Melton and daughter, Megan Johnson and her daughters, Kameron and Makenna; his sister, Lucy Landrum and husband, Jimmy Landrum; nephew, Matt Landrum and the daughter of Matt, Abigail Landrum; niece, Jennifer Davis and husband, Sumner, their two children, son, Griffin, and daughter, Addison Davis; and many other beloved family members. Services were conducted on Monday, January 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes is serving the family of John R. (Bobby) Westbrook. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence.

