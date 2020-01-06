Bobby Westbrook, 79, Fall Branch, was originally from Egypt, Mississippi. Bobby passed away at home on January 4, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University. He served the Alabama Education system for twenty-five years. Bobby was a retired Lt. Col. in the United States Army Reserves. He also worked as a counselor with the Veterans Upward Bound Program at ETSU. He was an active member of the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Bobby and Beth owned and operated a choose and cut Christmas tree farm in Fall Branch, TN until 2016. He is survived by his wife, Martha (Beth) Edmonson Westbrook; son-in-law, Tracy Hicks and his two children, son, Douglas Hicks and daughter, Makayla Hicks; stepdaughter, Wendy Clow, her husband, Scott Claw, and Wendy's two children, son, Jake Robison and daughter, Shelby Robison; stepson, Danny Melton, his wife, Amy Melton and their two children, son, Isaac Melton and daughter, Megan Johnson and her daughters, Kameron and Makenna; his sister, Lucy Landrum and husband, Jimmy Landrum; nephew, Matt Landrum and the daughter of Matt, Abigail Landrum; niece, Jennifer Davis and husband, Sumner, their two children, son, Griffin, and daughter, Addison Davis; and many other beloved family members. Services were conducted on Monday, January 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes is serving the family of John R. (Bobby) Westbrook. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
58°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: January 6, 2020 @ 5:45 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.