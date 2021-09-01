Roy Lynn Westbrook, 88, began his new life in Heaven on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Born in Starkey County, MS, on November 4, 1932, he was a son of the late Roy Vernon and Phebble Townley Westbrook. Roy was a graduate of Amory High School and ICC. He was a Veteran of the US Army serving in Germany. Roy married Shelby Jean West Westbrook on June 30, 1956 and they had three children. He worked as an electrician for his father for several years until working for Kerr McGee, where he retired after a total of 32 years of service. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a Member of the American Legion Post #25. He was a quiet man, hard worker, and great dad. He loved God and was a member of Becker Baptist Church and also attended Lifepoint Church. His family meant the most to him and he enjoyed traveling. Roy will be missed by all that knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife, Shelby Jean West Westbrook, Amory; daughter, Mary Westbrook Bynum (Darus); sons, Rob Westbrook (Teresa), and Jeff Westbrook, Amory; daughter-in-law, Angel Stanford Cooper; grandchildren, Lauren Britt (Brandon), Garrett Westbrook (Kerri), Carley Westbrook, Jacob Westbrook, Kylee Poole (Parker), Brandon Bynum, and Kayla Bynum; great-grandchildren, Westlynn Britt, Neely Westbrook, Preslee Westbrook, Braydon Bynum, and Weston Bynum; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene Westbrook and Durren Westbrook. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 2:00 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. David Jay officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, with Pallbearers being Jacob Westbrook, Garrett Westbrook, Brandon Bynum, Brandon Britt, Nick Weaver, and Joe Bickerstaff. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until the service hour. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
