Virginia Ione Wester passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at the Rosewood Assisted Living in Tupelo. She rejoined her later husband, Sam Wester, Jr. Ione lived a joyous and happy 93 years. Born September 5, 1926 in Saltillo, she was the second of five children born to Curtis and Wilma Smith. She grew up in the Saltillo area of Lee County. She graduated from Saltillo High School. She met Sam while she was an operator with BellSouth and he was in the transportation business. Their devoted marriage began on July 31, 1947 and lasted until Sam passed away on February 26, 2018. They were always side by side. She made deep and lasting friendships and memories through her 38 years with BellSouth and her close and unwavering membership of the Church of Christ. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, and a charter member of Lee Acres Church of Christ. She and Sam lived in Tupelo until 1961 and moved to the Furrs Community where they remained until Sam's death. Ione was a true Southern cook. She was well known for too many dishes to try and pinpoint any one in particular. She could produce a feast from her garden fit for a king. Good food was her Christian ministry. She felt that she could help anyone with a plate of good home cooking. She wanted to serve, not to be served. Ione was a caring and loving mother to her children. She was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She also prepared the communion for her church for over 40 years. She became known as "Mamone" to grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed being "Mamone.' She and Sam retired in 1983 and remained side by side until Sam's death. She truly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved all of God's wonderful creation. Ione leaves behind three children and their spouses: Mike (Brenda) Susan (Eddie) and Barry (Lena) along with grandchildren Jason Wester, Keri Alexander (Brandon), Kevin Stacy (Mary), Kim Cathcart (Chad) and Kenny Stacy, Maggie, Evan, and Garrett Wester and Laken Templeton. She also leaves behind 15 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind two siblings, Anita Stanford (Bob) and Lamar Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam, parents Curtis and Wilma, two siblings, Louise Hodges and James Smith. Also, a niece, Diane Hodges and a sister-in-law, Quay Wester. Due to current public health crisis, the family will have a private service on July 8, 2020. Eulogy will be given by Mike Wester with prayers offered by Jerry Grammar and Eddie Carnathan. Burial will be in the Eggville Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Services can be viewed online at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
