Betty Zane "Bet- Bet" Simmons Westmoreland, 90, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Baldwyn Nursing Home. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born October 6, 1929 to Joshua Milton and Bertha Estelle Hawkins Simmons. She retired from Blue Bell after more than 25 years of service as a payroll clerk and then retired from Saltillo Elementary School as a teacher's aide. Following her retirement from the school, she began keeping her grandchildren with whom she shared a special bond. She was a nurturing, grateful, content and compassionate woman and it was felt by all those who knew her. One would be hard pressed to find a more caring, loving and devoted mother and grandmother. When she wasn't doting over her family, she enjoyed fishing, tending to her garden and meeting with her Chickenfoot Card Girls twice a week where she would get all of the latest community news and in her younger years was one of the infamous "Simmons Sisters" who dedicated the Saltillo Water Pump. These sisters were the last to carry water from the pump to their home. In 1943, she joined First United Methodist Church in Saltillo where she taught Sunday School and was active in the choir and the Adaline Jones Sunday School Class. Following services at church, she would often host "Sundays at Bet-Bet's" where she would cook a remarkable meal and fellowship with her family as well as her church family. Many people looked forward to these special Sundays. Survivors include her children, Lindy Hopkins and her husband, Frankie, Ann Brock and her husband, Dale, Fred Westmoreland and his wife, Julie, and Wess Westmoreland and his wife, Renee all of Saltillo; ten grandchildren, Sonya Gholston and her husband, Brent of Guntown, Misty Welch and her husband, Robert of Saltillo, Mandi Tutor and her husband, Danny of Saltillo, Pete Brock of Saltillo, Jacob Brock and his wife, Traci of Saltillo, Toby Reeves and his wife, Jennifer of Tupelo, Alex Reeves of Bethel Springs, Tennessee, Abby Westmoreland of Tupelo, Will Westmoreland and Josh Westmoreland both of Saltillo; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nadine Jones of Saltillo; and brother, Gill Simmons and his wife, Sarah of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 1/2 years and the love of her life, Thomas Harris Westmoreland; siblings, Sterling Simmons, Milton Simmons, Jeanette Arnold, Dorothy Smith, Bill Simmons, JoAnn Simmons, Harold Simmons and an infant sibling. To honor the life that Bet-Bet lived and loved, visitation and celebration of life will be held on the front porch of her home, 136 Fellowship Road Saltillo, MS 38866, Saturday, October 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services begin at 3 p.m with Rev. Tim Green officiating. A graveside service will follow in Saltillo Cemetery with Dr. Ray Rooney officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Brent Gholston, Pete Brock, Jacob Brock, Danny Tutor, Toby Reeves, Kobi Brock and Christian Tutor. The family requests anyone planning to attend wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. For those who do not feel comfortable attending, the service will be recorded an able to view online Sunday, October 4, 2020 at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Saltillo First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, PO Box 146 Saltillo, MS 38866 or Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38802. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.