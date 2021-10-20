David Wayne Westmoreland cut a wide path in serving his God, his family and his Church members over his 44 years of stewardship to his Lord and Savior as a Baptist Minister. David used his sterling, joyful personality from his Westmoreland/Cockrell birthright to minister brilliantly to congregations at Chesterville-Calvary, Blue Springs twice, Emmanuel, Sherman, Buchanan and Candler's Chapel Baptist Churches. David realized the promises of the Gospel he professed on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 when he met his Creator after 8 weeks of courageously struggling to recover from an automobile accident. Born May 7, 1955 in Tupelo to the late Thurman Westmoreland and Mary Cockrell Westmoreland, David grew up in the Endville Community where he was a member, saved and baptized at Endville Baptist Church. He graduated from North Pontotoc High School in Ecru in 1973 and worked several jobs before being called into the ministry in 1976. Bro. David was admired by his congregations, beloved by his countless friends and dutifully preached the gospel. He later received his formal education in Biblical Studies at Blue Mountain College. David loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, cattle farming, raising bird dogs and working with his hands. He was a splendid "shade tree" mechanic and enjoyed grilling for family and church members over the years. David devoted the last 12 years of his life serving in the hospice ministry. At the time of his death, he was Chaplain for Baptist Hospice in Batesville and the current pastor at Candler's Chapel Baptist Church near Marietta. David's life made a difference to all whom he was blessed to know. Well Done Good and Faithful Servant! A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, October 22, 2021 at Endville Baptist Church with his son, Bro. Josh Westmoreland and son in law, Chad Roberts, officiating. Burial will follow in the Endville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5PM-8PM today (Thurs. 10/21) and from Noon-service time Friday, all at Endville Baptist Church, 115 Endville Road, Belden, MS. 38826. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed via Endville Baptist Church Facebook. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Bro. David is survived by his wife, Terri Westmoreland of Endville and her sons, Ricky Moreland of Amory and Ben Hanson of Atlanta and their children; his son, David Joshua "Josh" Westmoreland and wife, Dixie of Wheeler Grove Community; his daughter, Heather Westmoreland Roberts and husband, Chad of Endville; his grandchildren, Ally Taylor (Brandon) of New Albany, Hunter and Hayden Roberts of Endville and Cayson and Will Westmoreland of Wheeler Grove. His sisters whom he loved, Joyce Thomason of Olive Branch, Peggy McGill (Bobby) of Jerico, Betty Tutor (John) and Pat Hogue (Terry) all of Endville. His mother-in-law, Bernice Tucker of Amory; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Lisa Whitten Westmoreland and two sisters, Mary Lee Tackett and Louise Franklin. Nephews will be pallbearers. His Church family at Candler's Chapel Baptist Church in Prentiss County will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Hospice Promise Foundation, 560 Hwy Six East, Batesville, MS. 38606 or to Gideon's International, Tupelo Camp, P. O. Box 2647, Tupelo, Ms. 38803.
