SHERMAN -- Clarence Westmoreland, 92, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Sancutary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sherman Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Sherman Baptist Church. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will follow at Sherman Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.