Clarence Faulkner Westmoreland, 92, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born the youngest of five sons to Willie Clarence and Terah Nelson Faulkner Westmoreland on October 7, 1927 in Longview. He attended Pontotoc schools and as a teenager, was active in 4-H. For two consecutive years, he won the Showmanship Award at the Mid-South Fair for his dairy cows and was featured on the cover of the Commercial Appeal. Clarence refereed basketball games in North Mississippi for many years. He met his wife Annie Jane Denton at one of these games and they were married for 66 years. Clarence was ordained a Deacon of Sherman Baptist Church in 1967 where he served many positions and remained faithful until his health failed. One of his sporting passions was training birddogs for quail hunting and he excelled in field trials during competitions. He enjoyed playing dominoes, especially with his brothers and watching SEC football, more specifically, the Ole Miss Rebels. Clarence worked as the manager of Joyner-Fields, Inc. in Sherman for over 40 years. Survivors include his wife, Jane Denton Westmoreland of Sherman; two daughters, Clarice Westmoreland of Tupelo and Cindy Westmoreland Williams (Chuck) of Hickory Flat; son, Shawn Westmoreland (Missy) of Madison, Alabama; four grandsons, Seth Westmoreland, Eli Westmoreland, Brandon Shields (Jordan) and Josh Shields; granddaughter-in-law, Anna Williams; four great-grandchildren, Laklin and Kase Williams and Braxton and Addilyn Shields; sister-in-law, Jerolene Westmoreland of Tupelo; and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jesse David "Jess" Williams; parents; and four brothers, Arthur "Crook", J.C., Everett and Thurman Westmoreland. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Sherman Baptist Church. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sherman Baptist Church with Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dennis Westmoreland, Dwayne Westmoreland, John Gory, Tom Blanchard, Tim Denton, Steve Christian and Josh Shields. Honorary pallbearers will be the active and inactive Deacons of Sherman Baptist Church and Charles Westmoreland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or the Sherman Cemetery Fund, PO Box 73 Sherman MS, 38869. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
