PLANTERSVILLE -- Grayland Westmoreland, 62, passed away Thursday, February 26, 2020, at U.A.B. Medical Center in Birmingham. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 2:30 P.M. at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6- 8P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at Full Gospel cemetery in Baldwyn, MS.

