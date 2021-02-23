Barbara Westmoreland Harris

Barbara Westmoreland Harris, 81, passed away on Monday February 22, 2021, in Tupelo. She was born on September 16, 1939 in the Andrews Chapel community. She married her husband Titus Harris on August 27, 1966. She owned and operated the iconic Karmelkorn Shoppe for 45 years. She loved antique shopping, reading, traveling, and her family. She loved country music & blues, especially Elvis, Willie Nelson, BB King, & George Strait. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, and positive influence for so many. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Titus Harris of Tupelo; four sons, Scotty Ray "Chico" Harris (Ginger Jones), Ronnie Harris, Russell "Rusty" Harris (Amy Malone), and Mike McCarthy (Kim); three grandchildren, Leighann Harris (Tanya Lusararian), Hanna McCarthy, and John Marvel McCarthy; one sister, Helen Harris (Kenneth); one brother, Dan Westmoreland (Becky); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Melvin and Opal (Witt) Westmoreland, and three siblings, Melvin Jr. Westmoreland, Lenora Goodwin, and Gary "Beau" Westmoreland. Services will be private. Per the request of Mrs. Harris, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis research by going to nationalmssociety.org. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences to the family may be left at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

