CALHOUN CITY -- IZORA WESTMORELAND, 75, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Daniel Temple Church of God. Visitation will be on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Daniel Temple Church of God. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

