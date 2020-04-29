SPRING, TX -- Lorine Buchanan Westmoreland, 85, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Houston Methodist Willow Brook Hospital in Houston, TX.
Private Graveside Service will be held at Porter's Memorial Park with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary will oversee the arrangements and Rev. Melvin Lewis, officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.grayson-porters.com.
