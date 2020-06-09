Louise Westmoreland, 85, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Houston, October 30, 1934 to Russel and Ethel Long King. On November 23, 1950, she married Charles Westmoreland and they shared 39 years together until his death in 1990. For 15 years, she worked in the arts, crafts and fabric department at Walmart. Her hobbies included bird watching and sewing. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Angie Gregory (Bo); son, Gary Westmoreland; three grandchildren, Sarah Gregory, Steven Counce, Misty Swindle (Kerry); four great-grandchildren, Shelby Counce, Samantha Michael, Ginny Ward, Cody Swindle; many great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Westmoreland; daughter, Wanda Flurry; four sisters, one brother; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Westmoreland. A graveside service honoring her life will be 3p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Doty Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Dean Moody officiating. The family wishes to express that social distancing is preferred and masks are required for all who attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

