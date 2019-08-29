Nancy Bell Westmoreland, 88, passed away peacefully at Diversicare of Amory Nursing Center. She was born on April 9, 1931, to Woody Pierce and Rosie Lee Merritt. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at noon, at New Prospect M. B. Church, with Dr. George Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be today at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel.

