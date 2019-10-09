Pamela Jean Bottoms Westmoreland was born November 11, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA. She departed this life Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00P.M. at Victory Temple Holiness Church in Tupelo, MS. with Rev. Willie Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Springhill cemetery in Baldwyn MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangement. Visitation is one hour prior to service. Survivors include two daughters, Kendall McGaha (Chris), and Michelle Dillard (Milton); special grandson, Jeffrey Martin; brother, Tommy Bottoms host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clifford Bottoms and Margie Lee Roper Bottoms, grandparents and 2 brothers.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.