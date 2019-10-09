Pamela Jean Bottoms Westmoreland

Pamela Jean Bottoms Westmoreland was born November 11, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA. She departed this life Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00P.M. at Victory Temple Holiness Church in Tupelo, MS. with Rev. Willie Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Springhill cemetery in Baldwyn MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangement. Visitation is one hour prior to service. Survivors include two daughters, Kendall McGaha (Chris), and Michelle Dillard (Milton); special grandson, Jeffrey Martin; brother, Tommy Bottoms host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clifford Bottoms and Margie Lee Roper Bottoms, grandparents and 2 brothers.

