Reverend George Douglas Westmoreland, 84, of Tupelo, Mississippi went to be in the presence of the Lord Jesus on October 19, 2021. He will be forever loved and forever remembered. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, children Sonja Carlton (Jim), Sandy Bowles (Tim) and Scott Westmoreland (Whitley); grandchildren Art Carlton (Killian), Stone Westmoreland; sisters Nell Hill, Nancy Bradley. Doug served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1954 until 1958, serving on aircraft carriers in the Pacific. Following the years of service to his country, he was educated at Clark College in Newton, Mississippi and William Carey College in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Doug was called to preach the Gospel in 1960 and ordained to the ministry in 1961. He pastored churches in North Mississippi, West Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee from 1961 until 2005. He gave generously of his time and effort to visit and comfort families. He tirelessly preached the Word of God. He was a powerful influence for good. He was never afraid to speak exactly what the Bible says. He always gave God all the glory. He believed that God said what he meant and meant what he said. It's only the beginning, when we close our eyes in death, because we keep on living. What a treasure awaits us in Heaven when it is time to leave. This is the promise that Reverend Doug Westmoreland preached to those who have trusted in Jesus. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 am Friday, October 22, 2021 at Unity Presbyterian Church, 391 CR 1233, Plantersville, Mississippi. Services will follow at 11 am Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Gideons International. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.