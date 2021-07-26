On Sunday morning, July 25, 2021, Terry Newman Westmoreland, 59, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Westmoreland will be at 1 PM Wednesday, July 28 at Lebanon Methodist Church in Potts Camp with Bro. Chris Autry officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Westmoreland was born July 23, 1962 in Memphis, TN and is the daughter of Betty Cornelius Newman of Blue Mountain and the late Walter Willie Newman. She received her education in the Holly Springs Public School System and was married March 14, 1981 to her beloved husband, Carlton Westmoreland who survives. A member of Flat Rock Baptist Church, Mrs. Westmoreland's greatest love was her family and she was proud to be called"mom" and "Gran Gran". She would give her opinion without flinching or apology but never dismissed you. Mrs. Westmoreland had a passion for dragonflies, enjoyed watching television programs that included the "Waltons", "Little House on the Prairie" and her daily soap operas. An animal lover at heart, Mrs. Westmoreland tended to her horses as long as her health permitted. She will forever be remembered by her large family and friends. Visitation will be today from 11 AM to 1 PM at Lebanon Methodist Church. Memories will continue to be shared by three daughters, Dwana Wilbanks (Scotty) of Ripley, Tabby Smith (Jack) of Potts Camp and Nicole Westmoreland of Blue Mountain, one son, Junior Westmoreland (Tiffany) of Hickory Flat, two sisters, Delorse Ruthe of Pocahontas, AR and Wanda Newman of Blue Mountain, five brothers, Wayne Newman of Minnesota, David Newman (Lillian) of Pocahontas, AR, Jerry Newman of Holly Springs, Pat Newman and Timmy Newman, both of Blue Mountain and twelve grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Westmoreland family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
