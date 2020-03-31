POTTS CAMP, MS -- William Frank Westmoreland, 54, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Lebanon Cemetery in Potts Camp with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at graveside from 1:00 PM until service.

