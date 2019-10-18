Idora Westphal, 78, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center, Hospice Unit. She was born June 27, 1941 in Arkansas to Pinkney and Estelle Lawrence. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marquitta Dulaney officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her seven children, Shelia Luna (Ron) of Olive Branch, Dale Ross of Tupelo, Neal Ross of Tupelo, Aaron Ross (Deborah) of Pontotoc, Renee Heatherly (Dewayne) of Plantersville, Cindy Keith of Tupelo and John Holcomb of Tupelo; five siblings, J.W. Lawrence (Elaine) of Camden, TN, Beulah Greer of Hernando, Virginia Stafford of Covington, TN, Dewayne Lawrence (Jane) of Brighton, TN and Arnold Lawrence (Charlotte) of Randolph, TN; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John P. Westphal and 6 siblings. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Sunday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
