Joyce Marilyn Weyhrauch, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her home. She was born July 13, 1935, in Saltville, Virginia, to Charles Victor and Hannah Alice Goff Browning. She worked as a hair dresser and a foster parent for many years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was an avid conversationalist and loved to visit with her family and friends. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with President Jeffery VanYperen and Gene Voyles officiating. Burial will be in the New Home Cemetery. Survivors include three sons, Tim Weyhrauch (Dawn) of Booneville, Thomas Weyhrauch (Cindy) of Tupelo, and Karl Weyhrauch, Jr. (Julia) of Racine, WI; three daughters, Tammy Harrison (Gene) of Dumas, Susan and Julie; one brother, Gene Browning (Dorothy) of Sidney, OH; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, extended family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Karl Weyhrauch and Joseph Perkins Rousch; her parents; and her siblings, Anna May Goff O'Quinn, Clarence Ray Browning, Howard McKinley Browning, Nan Lou Browning Barnes, Raymond Clinton Browning, Claude Franklin Browning, Rosella Frances Browning Lowe, Virginia Browning, Luther Joseph Browning, Robert Earl Browning, and Roy Lee Browning; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Weyhrauch family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
