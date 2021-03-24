Janet Sue Whaley, 67, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM at graveside in Salem Baptist Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

