Gladys Scott Whatley, a Southern Steel Magnolia in every way, departed this life for her life eternal on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from the Franks Green House at United Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo. She had lived a long, productive and fruitful life. Born on Sept. 26, 1925 in Winston County, MS to the late O. V. Scott and Burdice Dempsey Scott, Gladys was reared there and graduated from the Public Schools. She married James Harris "Jim" Whatley on Jan. 27, 1947 in Louisville. They made Tupelo their permanent home in 1951 and were longtime faithful and active members of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo. Gladys was a beautiful, sometimes sassy woman who dressed to the 9s, red lipstick always and perfectly presented no matter where she went. Husband Jim always thought she was the prettiest girl in Tupelo! Gladys worked many years in the Social Services Department at North Miss. Medical Center where she consoled thousands of families in times of medical emergency and loss. She was an immaculate housewife, loved working in her yard, playing golf and drinking coffee with her friends. Her laughter, sterling personality and warm, inviting presence will be missed by family and friends. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Steve Hurt officiating. Burial will follow the service in Tupelo Memorial Gardens on Joyner Street. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Thursday morning. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11:30 AM Thursday morning at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Trevathan and husband, David of Madison, MS; her son, Scotty Whatley and his wife, Stephanie of Tupelo; her grandchildren whom Mimi dearly loved, Lee Trevathan (Mason Emmett), Scott Trevathan and Dayton Rogers; two great grandchildren, Darby and Stone Trevathan; several nieces and nephews and their families and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim, on April 16, 2014; a sister, Warene Murch, and a brother, Vernon Scott. Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Free Clinic, P. O. Box 1821, 38802, or to a charity of your choice. Phyllis, Scotty and their families express gratitude to the staff of Franks Green House at Traceway for their love and care of their Mom and offer a special thanks to Dr. Bobby and Martha Dale. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
