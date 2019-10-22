TUPELO -- Jason Bradford Wheat, 46, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Tupelo Chapel - Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. - service time at Holland - Tupelo Chapel.

