Gerald Nelson Wheatley, Sr., 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children on Friday, April 2, 2021 at The Blake Assisted Living in Oxford, MS. He was born September 10, 1937 in Big Sandy,TN. He graduated from Big Sandy High School. He attended the University of Tennessee- Martin on a basketball scholarship and then went on to get his Bachelor Degree in Forestry from Michigan State University. After graduation he went on to work at Nickey Brothers and Futorian Furniture. He owned and operated several hardwood band sawmills, furniture frame plants, and dimension plants. Most recently he owned and operated Furniture Wood, Inc. in Vardaman, MS and Tallahatchie Hardwood, Inc. in Charleston, MS. He traveled extensively nationally and internationally, exporting hardwoods for the lumber industry. Gerald devoted his life to his children. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting ducks and pheasants, bird watching, spending time at Darden Lake, and watching any Ole Miss or Michigan State sporting event. Visitation will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. and continuing on Tuesday from 12:00p.m. until service time. Memorial services will be at 1:00p.m. on Tuesday with Dr. Jack Bennett officiating. He is survived by two daughters, Paula Wheatley LaSalle of Destin, FL and Taylor Wheatley Walden (Blakely) of Madison, MS; a son, Sawyer Allan Wheatley (Taylor) of Oxford, MS; a daughter-in-law, Pam Wheatley of New Albany; a sister, Diane Wheatley Padgett (Dick); three grandchildren: Landon LaSalle, Tarra LaSalle and Harper Grace Walden; and one granddaughter to arrive later this month, Sutton Wheatley. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Taylor Wheatley and Mary Louise Hall Wheatley and a son, Gerald "Jerry" Nelson Wheatley, Jr. Donations in his memory may be made to First United Methodist Church in New Albany. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.