Clifton M. "Sonny" Wheeler, age 86, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Oxford V. A. Center in Oxford, MS. He was born on November 4, 1933 in Caledonia, MS to Betty Ray Duncan Elliott. He lived most of his life in Aberdeen, Ms. Mr. Wheeler was retired from the United States Postal Service. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Church of Christ. Services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Jonathan Hagar officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Emma Gilreath Wheeler of Aberdeen, MS; one daughter Marian Wheeler Norman (Joe) of Oxford, MS; one granddaughter Chelsea Powell (Trey) of Memphis, TN, one grandson Jonathan Norman (Cortney) of Knoxville, TN and one great grandson Amos Powell. He was preceded in death by his mother. Pallbearers will be members of the Church of Christ. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.