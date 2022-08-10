Diane Wheeler

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Myra Diane Murrell Wheeler, 68, departed this life for her eternity with Jesus from her room at Diversicare Nursing Center in Ripley. Diane was born in Itawamba County on August 4, 1954. Her adoptive dad was George William Murrell and her mother was Dorothy Mae Manley Schumpert. She grew up in Itawamba Co. and was educated there. Diane worked for H. M. Richards many years. She was a longtime member of the Tupelo Church of God. She loved traveling, music of all genres but especially southern gospel music. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, shopping and spending time with her family. She was especially close to her sister, Patsy. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with private burial to follow in Gray's Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be from 3 PM-service time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Diane is survived by her daughter, Melissa Renae Murrell; her grandchildren, Hope, TJ, Channie Murrel and a great grandchild, Raney; a special sister, Penelope "Patsy" Byrd of Shannon; a niece, Dawn of Shannon, a nephew, Shun White and a great neice, Anna Bell White; longtime friends, Mamie Gober of Nettleton and Sue Hallmark of Baldwyn. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.