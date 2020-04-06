Earl Wheeler 73, passed away from earth to his heavenly rest on April 3, 2020 at his son home in Verona, MS. He was born April 19, 1946 in Lee county unto the late James Wheeler and Lou Ollie Shack Wheeler. He was a very active member of Mt. Zion M. B. Church Verona, MS. He served as a trustee, usher, mass choir, past president of the male choir, and past Brotherhood President. He also retired from the City of Verona after 36 years of service.
Earl loved sports and was a baseball umpire for 45 years and a "die hard" Red Raiders fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Wheeler, his parents, three brothers, three sisters, and mother- in-law Jannie Tompkins.
He is survived by three sons, Joseph (Tabitha) Wheeler, Mark Wheeler, and Mike Carruthers; one daughter, Vanessa (Eddie) Carruthers Ivy; two sisters, Phyllis Freeman and Glenda (Emmitt) Logan; nine grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation but graveside will be Wednesday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at Mt. Zion cemetery in Verona. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
