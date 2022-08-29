Edna Agnes Phillips Wheeler was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus, her husband, a host of family and friends on August 28, 2022 at Avonlea Assistant Living. She was born on October 14, 1929, the ninth child of Walter and Helon Phillips.Edna was married to Billy Fred Wheeler for 69 years and a life long time resident of Verona. Everyone always looked forward to dinner and holidays at Mam Maws. She was the family hostess for many years, hosting her large family reunions for many years which always include close friends and neighbors. Edna was so proud of her children and grandchildren but after the nine great grandchildren arrived they were her heart. Having her whole family together and watching the great grands play gave her great joy. For the past year, she has resided at Avonlea where she was loved and cared for by the great staff and nurses, always enjoying the activities especially Bingo. Edna showed her love for her family through her cooking. She was one of the first to join the Senior Water Aerobics groups at the Wellness Center attending three times a week making dear friends. She was a member of the former First Baptist Church of Verona for several decades. In her early years she worked at HIS and WGW Manufacturing as an inspector. Edna was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother whose love, compassion and guidance will be greatly missed. A Godly woman, Edna touched many lives in her long fruitful life and her legacy will be that of a virtuous woman who led by example. She is survived by her two children, son Phil (Judi) Wheeler of Tupelo and daughter Sandi (John) Ligon of Tupelo. Four grandchildren, Brad (Robbie) Ligon of Algoma, Andrea (Shad) Schipke of Louin, Stacey (Robert) Myrick of Tupelo and Kayla (Jon) Howard of Ecru; nine great grandchildren who were the light of her life, Wilson, Gracie and Emily Ligon, Lawson and Barrett Schipke, Newt and Sophie Myrick, Harper and Sawyer Howard. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Billie Sue Phillips of Talladega, Al and Bobby (Jeannette) Aldridge of Baldwyn; several nephews and nieces. Her furry child, Buster will especially miss her head rubs. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and nine siblings, Junior Phillips, Willie Mae Beard, Johnnie Tucker, Shelby Phillips, Jim Phillips, Cleo Hubbard, Doc Phillips, Virgie Smith, and Wallace Phillips. A celebration of Edna's life will be at 2:30 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo with Bro. Larry Dunlap officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 AM Wednesday until service time. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Pallbearers include: Brad Ligon, Shad Schipke, Robert Myrick Jon Howard and Lawson Schipke. Junior Pallbearers are Barrett Schipke, Sawyer Howard, and Newt Myrick. The family request that memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
