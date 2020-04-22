JD Wheeler, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at . He was born December 29, 1928 to the late Relder Wheeler and the late Effie May Chamblee Wheeler. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. He enjoyed music and playing in bands all his life. He served in the Korean War where he earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He retired from the MS Department of Transportation with 30 plus years of service.. A private family service will be 11:00 am on Friday April 24, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Betty Wheeler of Fulton; son, Jerry (Robin) Wheeler of Fulton; grandsons: Chad (Erin) Wheeler of Charlotte, NC, Justin (Brittney) Hall of Dorsey; granddaughter, Jenny Wheeler of Tupelo; niece, Danita (Danny) Dennis of Fulton; step-daughter, Dana Christian of Tupelo. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hellen Mattox Wheeler; sister, Charlene Farrar; brothers: Doyce Wheeler and Junior Wheeler; brother-in-law, Hansford Farrar; sisters-in-law, Nell Bennett Wheeler and Elouise Span Wheeler Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
61°
Light Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 6:15 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.