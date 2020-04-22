JD Wheeler

JD Wheeler, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at . He was born December 29, 1928 to the late Relder Wheeler and the late Effie May Chamblee Wheeler. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. He enjoyed music and playing in bands all his life. He served in the Korean War where he earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He retired from the MS Department of Transportation with 30 plus years of service.. A private family service will be 11:00 am on Friday April 24, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Betty Wheeler of Fulton; son, Jerry (Robin) Wheeler of Fulton; grandsons: Chad (Erin) Wheeler of Charlotte, NC, Justin (Brittney) Hall of Dorsey; granddaughter, Jenny Wheeler of Tupelo; niece, Danita (Danny) Dennis of Fulton; step-daughter, Dana Christian of Tupelo. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hellen Mattox Wheeler; sister, Charlene Farrar; brothers: Doyce Wheeler and Junior Wheeler; brother-in-law, Hansford Farrar; sisters-in-law, Nell Bennett Wheeler and Elouise Span Wheeler Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

