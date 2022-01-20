John Creel Wheeler, 57, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He attended Red Bay School for years, Timber Hills in Iuka, MS, Glendale in Fulton, MS and recently at Regional Rehab in Oxford, MS. John loved playing basketball and watching Ole Miss/State football games. He attended over forty games and probably never lost a game. He enjoyed reading newspapers and calendars and playing with children and animals. He was a member of Golden United Methodist Church, Golden, MS. Services will be Sunday, January 23, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Donnie Riley officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his brother - William R. "Bill" Wheeler, Jr. (Polina); a niece - Sophia Pauline Wheeler; a nephew - William R. Wheeler III and cousins - Linda Hampton and Barbara Hammock. He was preceded in death by his parents, William R. Wheeler, Sr. and Pauline S. Wheeler. Pallbearers will be John Thomas Hampton, John Casen Myrick, William R. Wheeler III, Todd Hammock, Gary Umfress and Jamie Franks. Visitation will be Sunday, January 23, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
