Mary Jane Wheeler went to be with our Lord on August 19, 2020, and is reunited with her mother, father, and brother. Mary Jane was born in Jackson, MS, on September 1, 1937. She grew up in Wheeler, MS. She spoke about how much she enjoyed time that was shared with her father, J.B. Wheeler, at her Uncle George Oakley's store there. Pleasant days were spent with a Coke from the drink box and watching the local checker players. They would often walk to the Wheeler Post Office, visiting with neighbors and friends along the way. Mary Jane graduated from Wheeler High School and remained a member of that community for many years. She was a faithful member of Wheeler Baptist Church and attended with her mother, Christine Oakley Wheeler, and her father. She loved the church and the people there who were so warm and caring. In recent years, Mary Jane was a resident of Longwood Community Center, where she was a kind friend to the residents and staff and was known to be very attentive to the needs of her roommates. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her father, James Buel "J.B." Wheeler, her mother, Ruby Christine Oakley Wheeler, and a brother, James Oakley "Jimmy" Wheeler. She is survived by her nieces, Myra Wheeler of Saltillo, MS, and Pam Wheeler Jordan of Mooresville, N.C. In consideration of the current Pandemic, a private graveside ceremony will be held on a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Longwood Community Living Center, 200 Long Street, P.O. Box 326, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.

