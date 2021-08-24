Mary Lena Bradford Wheeler was born June 9, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Her mother was Emogene Thomas Metcalf of Verona, MS. Her father was Charlie "Sandy" Bradford of the College Hill Community. Mary was a graduate of the Mary C. Wade High School in Verona, Mississippi. She was also a member of the school's basketball team. Mary was employed at several different companies where she made history as the first African American employee including: Driefus Jewelers, Tupelo; Sears and Roebuck, Memphis; GE, Memphis; and 20 years as a nurse assistant at North Mississippi Medical Center. Mary was a life-long and faithful member of Chandlers Temple C.M.E. Church in Verona, Mississippi. Mary served faithfully until her final hour. Most notably was her purchase and placement of fresh flowers at the Church altar each Sunday. She was a woman of high standards and expected the same of others. Mary transitioned to meet her Eternal Father on August 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center with a circle of family and friends there to say their final goodbyes and expressions of love. She was preceded in death by her mother Emogene and stepfather Lorenza Metcalf. She was married and divorced Willie L. Wheeler, Sr. (deceased). Mary's life will be forever cherished and remembered by her family. She is survived by three sons: Vincent of Tupelo, Kenneth (Cheryl) of Tupelo, Willie Jr. (Valerie) of Memphis; and a daughter Beverly of Birmingham; one sister, Dereeser Metcalf-Armstrong; three brothers: James Bradford, Rayburn Bradford both of College Hill, both deceased and John Flemings of Knoxville, Tennessee. Mary's life included nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one nephew, five nieces, and a host of friends including her special prayer partners. Visitation is Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 10:00a.m. to 11:45a.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Graveside service will begin at 12:00P.M. at Verona cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can b made to the Mary L. Wheeler Chandler Temple Building Fund. Please write Mary L Wheeler in memo section. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com
