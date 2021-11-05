PAT WHEELER Patricia Ann Honnoll "Pat" Wheeler age 75, passed away peacefully at her home on November 3, 2021. Services will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at 903 College Street Chapel of Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory, Columbus, MS with Bo Couchman and Darrell Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Pat was born on May 25, 1946 in Columbus, MS to the late Alton Allen Honnoll and Irma Nell Chaffin Honnoll. She was a member of East Columbus Church of Christ. Pat was a beloved wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend. Her greatest passion in life was her grandchildren, and she spent ample time showing them love, cooking with them and for them and attending their events. Pat's other interests included her love for antiques, gardening, and tennis. Pat's time and extraordinary talents were given to these interests so well. In addition to being a fabulous homemaker, Pat managed the Magnolia Tennis Club for 12 years and also served as the President and State Treasurer of the Mississippi Tennis Association. Pat was a Master Gardener and was in the Casayflores Garden Club, Past President of Galaxy Garden Club, Past President and Yearbook Chairman of Northwood Garden Club, President and Secretary of the Columbus Main Street Association and at one time, an outstanding water skier with the Aqua Maids and the Tombigbee Stump Jumpers. Pat also enjoyed her Friday Group and her Cookbook Club, and they so enjoyed her. It seems universally true to Pat's family and many friends that her smile spread sunshine to every life she touched. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James Douglas "Doug" Wheeler. Children Todd Wheeler (Candy) of Tupelo, MS, Scott Wheeler (Terri) of Aberdeen, MS, and Jason Wheeler (Emily) of Columbus, MS. A sister Marilyn Lavender (Mike) and 6 grandchildren, Blake, Dalton, Kate, Taylor, Wyatt, and Rylie Wheeler and a host of nieces and nephews. Serving as Pallbearers will be: Clyde Hollis, Jay McCrary, Bill Brigham, Jimmy Graham, Ronnie Atkins, Jesse Wilson, Caleb Wilson and Andy Wilson Honorary Pallbearers will be: Mike Lavender, Mickey Gamble, Ronnie Hankins, and Danny Malone Memorials may be made to East Columbus Church of Christ 811 Alabama Street Columbus, MS 39702 or Lowndes County Master Gardeners c/o MSU Extension Office Lowndes County, PO Box 1386, Columbus, MS 39703
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.