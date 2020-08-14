Patricia Ann Plunkett Wheeler, 74, passed away August 14, 2020 at her residence in Greenwood Springs. She was born on January 31, 1946 in Lee County to parents Orby Lee Plunkett and Fleeta May Rodgers Plunkett. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. She was an LPN for over 26 years. She was a Baptist. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, and drinking a good cup of coffee. Private family only funeral service will be in the chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton on Monday, August 17, 2020. at 11:00 a.m. Bro. Phillip Lindsey will be officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. She is survived by her love Eddie Guin of Greenwood Springs; two daughters, Linda Harris (David) of Water Valley; Wendy Grissom (Jack) of Nettleton; one son, Lee Wheeler of Greenwood Springs; 5 grandchildren, Paislea Pollock, Justin Grissom, Trey Wheeler, Patrick Wheeler, Joshua Wheeler, two great grandchildren Jay and Ellie Pollock and one on the way, one brother, Tom Plunkett of Kenosha Wisconsin; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Wendell Wheeler and three brothers. There will be no public visitation due to Covid-19. Expressions can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.