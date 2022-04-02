Wayne Whipple , 69, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cemetery in Prentiss County.

