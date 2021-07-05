"Her Lord said unto her, well done, thou good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your Lord." Mathew 25:21 Betty Louis Bamer Whirley, 82, resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully Sunday July 4, 2021 at Diversicare of Ripley, MS. A graveside service honoring the life of Ms. Whirley will be Wednesday July 7, 2021 at 10 AM in the Pogue Cemetery with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Ms. Whirley was born September 20, 2021 in Tippah County to the late Gladys Zora Smith and Jessie Dee Ramer. She was home schooled in her earlier years and was a homemaker throughout most of her life. A christian and member of Falkner Methodist Church, Ms. Whirley will be remembered for her love of cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Those left to cherish her memories include a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She is proceeded in death by her husband, William Luther Whirley, two sisters, Bobby Jeter and Essie Mae Sweatman and one brother, Billy Smith Ramer. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Whirley family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
