Redus Whisenant, 83, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1937 to Charles Thomas and Addie Elena Webb Whisenant. Mr. Whisenant married Mildred Clayton, the love of his life, in 1957 and built a wonderful life and beautiful family in Union County. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a retired autobody mechanic of over thirty years. Mr. Whisenant loved his Lord, his family, and his country. The love and devotion he had for his family was one of and kind and he was a blessing to them and will be greatly missed. He was a hardworking man with many talents, and good at everything he attempted. He especially loved gardening and painting as a pastime. He was a friend to everyone and had such a sweet spirit. A graveside service to celebrate Mr. Whisenants life will be held on Friday, December 11th at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery officiated by Bro. Mark Jones and Bro. Bobby Irvin. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Pallbearers will include; Chad Whisenant, Matt Whisenant, Tyler Jumper, Wesley Jumper, and Levi Jumper. He is survived by a daughter, Sheila Jumper (David) a son, Mike Whisenant (Vickie), five grandchildren; Chad Whisenant, Matt Whisenant, Tyler Jumper, Wesley Jumper, and Levi Jumper, five great-grandchildren; Maddie Whisenant, Karlee Whisenant, Preston Whisenant, Keragan Whisenant, Jett Jumper and two others on the way. He is preceded by his parents, his wife, Mildred Clayton Whisenant of fourty five years, three sisters; Flora, Ruby, and Ezell, and six brothers; Henry, Dee-Dee, Charles, Doil, Burvel, and Wayne. In honor of his service to Our Country, United Funeral Service will fly the US Army Flag. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.