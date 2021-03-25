Sherry Dean Whisenant, 61, passed away at home in the Altitude Community on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was born on September 7, 1959, to Theron Elam Johnson and Mildred Lucille Miller Johnson. Sherry was a nursing assistant and home health provider. She loved basketball, family and her friends. Sherry Dean never met a stranger. She loved everyone. Funeral services will be Saturday March 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation for Ms. Whisenant will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Kyle Whisenant (Amanda) of Marietta, MS; daughter, Courtney Whisenant of Booneville; two brothers, Gene Johnson (Martha Davis); and Dennis Johnson (Nema Reed) all of Booneville; sister, Donna Page (David Vandergriff) of Booneville; sister-in-law, Frances Johnson; four grandsons, Justin Heavener, Jaxon Graham, Rylan Whisenant, and Paxton Whisenant; one granddaughter, Braylee Whisenant; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Shirley Johnson, Diana Coker, Tulon Coker, Jaylen Ashcraft, Mike and Barbara DuBoise. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bobby Dale Johnson and Gary Wayne "Bones" Johnson. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.