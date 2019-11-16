IUKA -- Billy C. Whitaker, 84, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

