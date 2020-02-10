Charlotte Hope Meaders Whitaker was born on September 3rd 1928 in Atlanta, GA to the late Charlotte Hope Smith Meaders, and James Capers Meaders. Charlotte was under Hospice care, and passed away on February 6th, 2020 at The Berkeley in Morganton, NC. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James Carlton Whitaker; brother James Fletcher Meaders; and sister Emily Anne Meaders Kimberly. Charlotte is survived by her daughter Charlotte Patricia Whitaker of Rutherfordton, NC; brother Paul McLarin "Larry" Meaders (Frances) of Peachtree City, GA; sister Alice Meaders Glass (Roger) of Cumming, GA; nine nieces and nephews, eleven great nieces and nephews. Charlotte was a graduate of the class of 1946, Girls High, Atlanta, GA. She was involved in Girl Scouts of America for fifteen years as a leader for Brownie, Junior, Cadet and Senior troops as well as a Camp License Trainer in both East Point, GA and Tupelo, MS. During her career, Charlotte worked for fourteen years with the US National Park Service at the Natchez Trace Parkway Visitor's Center in Tupelo, MS as a park guide and historical and environmental educator. Throughout her life, she resided in Atlanta, GA, East Point, GA, Tupelo, MS, Palmetto, GA, Forest City, NC and Morganton, NC. She was a member of Mary Brannan United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA; First United Methodist Church of Tupelo, MS; and Antioch United Methodist Church in Fairburn, GA; A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020 at Antioch UMC Fairburn, GA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Antioch Cemetery Fund PO Box 1700 Fairburn, GA 30313 to help preserve and protect this historic cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
