Eli Whitaker-Hogue

Eli Whitaker-Hogue, 7, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at LeBonheur Children's Medical Center in Memphis after having a go cart accident. He was born January 7. 2014, in Tupelo to Heaven Price. He was a 1st Grade student at Saltillo Primary School. He was an amazing, energetic and loving boy that loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, riding anything with an engine and wheels, jumping on the trampoline and playing with his little brother. He loved all animals and enjoyed going to the dirt track races. Graveside services will be 2 PM Friday at Campbelltown Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Davidson officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his parents, Heaven Price and Adam Hogue; his little brother, Jeffry-Reed Hogue; his grandparents, John Price (Kim) and Jennifer Watson (Mike); his great-grandparents, Carolyn Comstock (Jerry), Gail Nastrom (Rick), Sue Farmer, Jeanelle Watson (Stephen) and Dwayne Roach (Tish); his aunt and uncles, Scott Price (Terry), Wesley Price (Emmy), Dee Walton (Harley), Annabelle Marmon (Joseph), Ashley Long (Chris), Lacretia Harris (Timmy), Teresa Harris (Jerry), Kayla Pendley (Chad), Johnny Roach (Heather) and Shannon Roach ; his great- aunt and uncle, Rhonda Hall and Cameron Roach; numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Jeffery Price and Gerald Farmer and his great-great grandparents, Houston "Paw Paw Hoot" and Geneva Lambert. Pallbearers will be Coty Payne, Jordan Baxter, Gunner Price and Dee Walton. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children's Medical Center. Visitation will be 10 - 1 Friday at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

