STEVE WHITAKER Stephan Michael Whitaker, 65, of Calera, Alabama departed this life for his Heavenly home on February 17, 2020. Steve was born on September 5, 1954, to the late Chalma Neill and late Dorothy Sistrunk Whitaker of Columbus, MS. He graduated from Lee High School in 1972 and attended East Mississippi Community College from 1972-1974 and Mississippi State University from 1974-1977. He began his career in the insurance business after attending Mississippi State University. He was quite successful, often winning the Presidents' Award for his district among other honors. He married Janice Clemmons in 2007 in a beautiful beachside ceremony in Cancun, Mexico. They lived together in Jackson, Mississippi before relocating to Alabama approximately fifteen years ago. They have spent the last thirty years together raising their fur babies, Chester and the late Pokey; in addition to attending country music concerts, travelling, watching football games, and spending time with family. Steve was a member of the Branch at Mission Hills in Alabaster, AL where he attended with Janice. They enjoyed spending time with his church family and related activities. Steve is survived by his wife, Janice Whitaker and four stepchildren Ginger Doyle of Columbus, MS; Chris (Candy) Sanders of Fairhope, AL; Julie (Tony) Glass of Robertsdale, AL; and Cindy (Don) Selzer of Indianapolis, IN. Steve is also survived by his sisters Kathleen Whitaker (Robert) Bryden of Lincolnton, NC and Carole Whitaker (Carl) Moore of Tupelo, MS. He leaves behind many family members including thirteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great grandchild on the way (expected March 2020), and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the 903 College Street Chapel of Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral home with Bro. Brook Lovett officiating; burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Carl Moore, Darrin Michel, Saxon Wilson, Drew Moore, Sidney Wilson, and Steely Wilson.
