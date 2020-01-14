Annie Ruth Howell White, age 90, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a sudden illness. She was born January 6, 1930, in Okolona, MS to Talbot Kyle Howell and Nina Elizabeth Jones Howell. She married Charles Levi White, Jr., on July 26, 1959, and happily lived her remaining life in Aberdeen. They had two sons, Charles Levi White, III, (devoted caretaker) of Aberdeen and Talbot (Tollie) Kyle White (Debra) of Tupelo. Two grandchildren, Bailie Allyson White and Logan Kyle White both of Tupelo. She was a christian, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, buying Christmas presents, attending church, playing the piano and organ, and researching family ancestry. She was a historian regarding Monroe County and did research for people around the country. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Aberdeen where she taught the 5th grade Sunday school class for 50 years until she had major surgery in 2017. She wanted her students to know all 66 books of the Bible. She graduated from Okolona High School in 1948 and received her home economics degree from Mississippi University for Women in 1952 and her master's degree from the University of Mississippi in 1960. She taught high school in Senith, Missouri and Hamilton, Mississippi. She obtained her real estate license working briefly for Landmark Real Estate before becoming a partner in WB Hussey Co. Gen. Mdse, Furniture and Cotton Companies at her husband's death. She was a charter member of the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters' of the American Revolution formed in 1976 and a member of the Monroe County Historical Society having over 30 articles written in the Monroe County History Journal. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Corrie Fanella (Nell) Howell Yount (Glen). Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Aberdeen from 9:30 am to 11:00 am with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 am with Dale Carr and David Snyder officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be at Oddfellows Rest Cemetary in Aberdeen. Pallbearers will be: Logan White (grandson); Robert Crosswhite, Mike Harbor, Eddie White, Steve English, Tuck Jones, Douglas Pecka, and Gaylin Gritts. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 200 College Place, Aberdeen, MS 39730. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
62°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 14, 2020 @ 8:14 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.