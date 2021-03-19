Anthony "Andy" White, 57, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 21st at 2pm at Family Worship Center at Mantachie. Visitation will be on Sunday at 1pm until service time at the Church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO has charge of arrangements. For more information please visit our website associatedfuneral.com.

