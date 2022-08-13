Barbara Jean Adderholt White, 81, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born November 1, 1940 to the late Elbert T. Adderholt and the late Lellar Alexander Adderholt. She retired from Foamex after 27 years of service. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a faithful member of Union Grove Family Worship Center. Barbara loved her church family and cooking for functions. She deeply loved her family and being around all her grandchildren and cooking for them as well. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening. Services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Union Grove Family Worship Center with Bro. Wayne Thorn and Bro. Ryan Napalo officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm on August 16 at Union Grove Family Worship Center. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her sons: George (Linda) White of Tupelo, Billy Joe (Sherry) White of Mantachie, Glenn (Christy) White of Mantachie; 9 Grandchildren; 22 Great Grandchildren; sister, Patsy (Richard) Mackey of Dallas, TX. Preceded in death by parents, husband, Junior L. White Pallbearers will be Johnny White, Thomas White, B.J. White, Conner Watkins, Tyler Lucas, Aaron Westfall Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
