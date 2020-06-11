Boyd "Shorty" "PeeWee" White , 94, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. He was an avid bird hunter, golfer and New Orleans Saints fan. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m.with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Martha Evelyn White of Tupelo; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Minnie Caldwell White; his sister, Alma Petty and brothers, Vestius White, Thomas White and a twin brother, Loyd White. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
