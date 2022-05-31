Brandon Michael White, 45, died after an extended battle with terminal brain cancer caused from Neurofibromatosis Type 1, NF1, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. He is the son of Randy White and Teresa Buse White; he was born on October 3, 1976, in Tupelo. On June 10, 2000, he married Wendy Yates White. Brandon adored children, especially his four kids. Brandon was involved with First Baptist Church of Saltillo. In his free time, he enjoyed RC Hobby Cars and playing Grand Theft Auto on PlayStation. He was extremely tech-savvy and could figure out anything on his phone. Brandon was most known for never meeting a stranger and playing practical jokes on his friends and family, especially his kids. He was always willing to help others. Brandon leaves behind his wife, Wendy White of Guntown; four children, Houston, Katie, Kylie, and Connor White; father, Randy White and his wife, Sonya, of Okolona; half brother, Austin White (Courtney) of Mantachie; best friends, Eric Welch (Brina and their children, Lilly and Easton) and Shun White (daughter, Belle); mother-in-law, Jan Helms (Ron) of Birmingham Ridge; and second-mother-in-law, Linda Ann Ensley of Shiloh Community; brothers and sisters-in-law, Misty Montague (Curtis), Mandy Sanders (Greg), Randy Sanders (Chris), Tiffany McCullom (Brant), Casey Clayton (Casey), Austin Schallock (Misty), Amberlyn Schallock, and Jesse Hawkins (Shelia); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa White; second father-in-law, Jimmy "Booger" Ensley; and three infant children. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Danny Boudreaux officiating. Graveside services will follow at Keys Cemetery with Bro. Evan Wilson officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Sanders, Greg Sanders, Curtis Montague, Justin Higgins, Austin Schallock, and Johnny Pannell. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Welch and Shun White. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
