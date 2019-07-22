TUPELO -- Cedric Durane "Ced" White, 46, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12:00P.M. at Springhill M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 3-5 and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at Porter memorial Garden Tupelo, MS.

