Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.