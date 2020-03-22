Connette A. White

Connette A. White 59, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home in Tupelo, Ms. She was born December 8, 1960 in Lee County unto the late Ben H. White and Lurriah E. Brim White. She attended Morning Star M. B. Church. She was employed by Legg-Platt Mfg. and Haven Acre Restuarant. Connette is survived by her children, Kenisha White, Tempest White, Corey White and Kaliffa Weatherby; 12 sibilings: Beatrice Logan, Lillie Scott, Becky Manley, William White, Diane Lewis, Ernest Jones, Linda Williams, Paul White, Kathy Wright, Sally White, Twila Chandler, Willie Ray White, Jame White, Travis White, Stephanie White, Itassas Scott, Ernie White and David Scott and 7 Grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Monday, March 23, 2020, from 2-4 P.M. for immediate family only at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, Verona MS. A private Graveside Service will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 2 P.M. at Verona Cemetary, Verona, MS. Condolences maybe shared with her family and friends at www.agnewandsons.com.

