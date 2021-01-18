Danny Gene White, 72, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on June 21, 1948 in Lee County to parents Thomas White and Lillie Bell (Carroll) White. He lived most of his life in Lee County. He was a sewing machine mechanic and had worked for several manufacturing companies. He was an avid deer hunter. There will be a private family only service at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 with Rev. Sammy Raper officiating. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Elaine (Taylor) White of Nettleton; one son, Randy Hipps of Nettleton; one daughter, Lori Griggs (Johnny) of Plantersville; two sisters, Gail Evans (Bernard) of Saltillo; Kay Tapp (Rick) of Baldwyn; one brother, Micky White (Marie) of Saltillo; eight grandchildren, Tad Smith, Renea Gazaway, Jacob White, Tyler White, Emma White, Ethan White, Chasity Floyd, Charlie Glover, seven great grandchildren, Lexi Benson, Ben Austin, Ava-Blake Austin, Sadie Claire White, Dennis Blake White, Brayden White, and Carmen White, one great great grandchild Will Benson. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Dennis Gene White, two brothers, Coley Wayne White and Jerry White. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
