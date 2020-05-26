BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS -- David Clark White, 56, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Wednesday May 27, 2020 1:00 PM at Anitoch Cemetery.

